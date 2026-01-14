Delhi biker dies after stray dog chase leads to crash

What happened and what's next?

The two were out late searching for Singh's missing cousin when several stray dogs started chasing them near Shri Ram Chowk.

In the panic, Kumar sped up but lost control and crashed into a two-foot-deep ditch—Singh hurt his hands but Kumar suffered a fatal head injury.

Police have registered an FIR based on Singh's statement and are reviewing CCTV footage as part of their investigation.

Singh also claims he was assaulted by Kumar's family at the scene; police are conducting a detailed investigation.