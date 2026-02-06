Delhi biker falls into pit dug by Water Board; dies

A tragic incident occurred in Delhi 's Janakpuri when a motorcyclist fell into a deep pit dug on the road and died. Reportedly, the pit was dug as part of construction work linked to the Delhi Jal Board (DJB). The victim, identified as Kamal, was found lying next to his Apache RTR 200 motorcycle at the bottom of the pit. He was reportedly wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

Victim's family Family searched for hours before getting to know about death Kamal's family alleged that they couldn't reach him after he told them he was near the Janakpuri district center. They said he didn't answer his phone when they tried to contact him. In their search for Kamal, the family claimed they visited dozens of police stations, but to no avail. The police reportedly shared the last known location details of the victim with the family, but the man could not be found. Hours later, they were informed about his death.

Political reaction AAP leader slams BJP-led Delhi government Taking a dig at the Delhi government, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bharadwaj slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Delhi. He wrote on X, "Shocking!!! An innocent biker fell into a deep pothole on the road, got stuck, lay there all night and died." Bharadwaj added that "the BJP government in Delhi has learned nothing from the Noida incident."

Advertisement

Twitter Post Deceased's friend alleges he was killed #WATCH | Delhi | The deceased's friend says, "... I had talked to him last night when he had reached the District Centre. He was just 15 minutes from home... An hour later, when he didn't reach home, we came to the District Centre. He wasn't picking up our calls. His bike was… https://t.co/pdXyhZZaLd pic.twitter.com/pvAyRGNR9t — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2026

Advertisement