LOADING...
Home / News / India News / Delhi biker falls into pit dug by Water Board; dies
Delhi biker falls into pit dug by Water Board; dies
The victim was reportedly wearing a helmet

Delhi biker falls into pit dug by Water Board; dies

By Snehil Singh
Feb 06, 2026
06:45 pm
What's the story

A tragic incident occurred in Delhi's Janakpuri when a motorcyclist fell into a deep pit dug on the road and died. Reportedly, the pit was dug as part of construction work linked to the Delhi Jal Board (DJB). The victim, identified as Kamal, was found lying next to his Apache RTR 200 motorcycle at the bottom of the pit. He was reportedly wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

Victim's family

Family searched for hours before getting to know about death

Kamal's family alleged that they couldn't reach him after he told them he was near the Janakpuri district center. They said he didn't answer his phone when they tried to contact him. In their search for Kamal, the family claimed they visited dozens of police stations, but to no avail. The police reportedly shared the last known location details of the victim with the family, but the man could not be found. Hours later, they were informed about his death.

Political reaction

AAP leader slams BJP-led Delhi government

Taking a dig at the Delhi government, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bharadwaj slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Delhi. He wrote on X, "Shocking!!! An innocent biker fell into a deep pothole on the road, got stuck, lay there all night and died." Bharadwaj added that "the BJP government in Delhi has learned nothing from the Noida incident."

Advertisement

Twitter Post

Deceased's friend alleges he was killed

Advertisement

Official probe

3 Delhi Jal Board officials suspended

An unidentified relative of the deceased was reported as saying by India Today, "It could have been an accident, but we cannot rule out foul play. Someone might have pushed him into the pit." Following the outrage that ensued from the incident, Delhi Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood has ordered an official probe to determine accountability and prevent similar accidents. In the interim, three DJB officials have been suspended.

Advertisement