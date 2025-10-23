Delhi BJP leader drinks Yamuna water to prove cleanliness

Last year, Sachdeva took a dip and fell ill

With the Chhath festival coming up—when many people take a dip in the river—Gupta wanted to show that the Yamuna is finally bouncing back.

This move follows last year's protest by Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, who got sick after taking a dip in the polluted river but now says the water is "almost normal."

The party hopes these efforts will make a real difference for both the festival and everyday life in Delhi.