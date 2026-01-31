Red Fort blast linked to planned coffee chain attacks: NIA

The investigation into the car blast near Delhi 's Red Fort on November 10, 2025, has revealed a larger terror plot. The module behind the attack had planned to target outlets of a global coffee chain in major cities, sources told India Today TV. The accused saw the brand as a symbol of Jewish influence due to its past Jewish CEO and wanted to send a political message connected to Israel's operations in Gaza.

Target disputes Disagreement over choice of targets The investigation has revealed that there was sharp disagreement within the module over the choice of targets. While some members wanted to restrict actions to security forces in Jammu and Kashmir, Umar-un-Nabi pushed for high-visibility targets outside the Valley. Officials believe Nabi and his associates saw attacks on coffee chains as a way to internationalize their message about perceived injustices against Muslims, especially in Gaza.

Arrest update Accused tried to radicalize me into becoming suicide bomber Seven days after the blast, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested Jasir Wani, who was recruited for his technical expertise. Wani was tasked with modifying drones into weaponized platforms and discussed executing Hamas-style strikes across India. During questioning, he disclosed that Umar-un-Nabi tried to radicalize him into becoming a suicide bomber but later agreed to join the module in a supporting operational role.

Terror ties Accused linked to banned terror outfit The accused are linked to the banned terror outfit Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind and were driven by propaganda narratives tying local actions with global conflicts. Umar-un-Nabi was keen on a major strike around December 6, the anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition. The car explosion near Red Fort followed a three-week investigation by Jammu and Kashmir Police into a suspected "white-collar terror module" linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH).

