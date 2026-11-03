Delhi BLOs must collect extra IDs after 33.1L SIR review
If you responded to a Delhi SIR notice using only your Aadhaar card, heads up, local officers (BLOs) are now being told to collect extra documents to prove citizenship.
This is part of a review involving 33.1 lakh notice cases, including 13.9 lakh "no mapping" cases and the rest for logical discrepancies, even though most have already been cleared in past checks.
Election Commission ID rules cause confusion
The rules for what counts as valid ID keep changing, making things tricky for both voters and BLOs.
Now, besides Aadhaar, BLOs need more paperwork (like passports or birth certificates) to confirm you're not a foreign national.
The Election Commission has shared an official list of accepted documents, but many people either don't have these papers or aren't sure what's needed, so the process is turning out to be pretty stressful for everyone involved.