Delhi BLOs must collect extra IDs after 33.1L SIR review

The rules for what counts as valid ID keep changing, making things tricky for both voters and BLOs.

Now, besides Aadhaar, BLOs need more paperwork (like passports or birth certificates) to confirm you're not a foreign national.

The Election Commission has shared an official list of accepted documents, but many people either don't have these papers or aren't sure what's needed, so the process is turning out to be pretty stressful for everyone involved.