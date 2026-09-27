Delhi booth-level officers visit homes after 3.3 million record errors

To make things smoother, the Election Commission has given Delhi residents more time (until October 30) to file claims or objections; Maharashtra gets until October 12.

Special camps were organized in Delhi, and help desks were directed to be created, and online hearings are now preferred; physical hearings will only happen if really needed.

Authorized family members can also attend on the elector's behalf, and upgraded portals should make fixing your details a lot less stressful.