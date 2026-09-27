Delhi booth-level officers visit homes after 3.3 million record errors
Delhi's booth-level officers are now visiting homes to help voters sort out errors like wrong names or mapping.
This push comes after lots of people called out the Election Commission for making voter verification too tough: turns out, around 3.3 million voters had some kind of record issue.
Election Commission gives Delhi more time
To make things smoother, the Election Commission has given Delhi residents more time (until October 30) to file claims or objections; Maharashtra gets until October 12.
Special camps were organized in Delhi, and help desks were directed to be created, and online hearings are now preferred; physical hearings will only happen if really needed.
Authorized family members can also attend on the elector's behalf, and upgraded portals should make fixing your details a lot less stressful.