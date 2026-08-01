Delhi-bound bus overturns in Tehri Garhwal, 2 dead 11 injured
India
A Delhi-bound bus carrying about 60 people overturned near the Bhadrakali bend in Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal district on Friday.
Sadly, two people lost their lives (including two scooter riders hit during the crash) and 11 others were injured and are undergoing treatment.
The other passengers on the bus are safe.
Injured treated at SPS hospital
Police, medical teams, and SDRF personnel jumped into action right after the accident.
11 injured are being treated at SPS Hospital, while others are safe.
Rescue work is ongoing.