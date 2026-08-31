Delhi boy, 3, found safe after kidnapping by Chunri Devi
India
A three-year-old boy who vanished while playing at Delhi's Guru Gobind Singh Hospital was found safe after a cross-state search.
The kidnapper, Chunri Devi, 31, said she took the child because she couldn't have more children and wanted a son; she is already a mother to six daughters.
Delhi Police rescue child from Bihar
CCTV footage showed Devi leaving with the boy in an e-rickshaw. By the time police identified her as a local tenant, she had already escaped to Bihar.
Using tech tools and local tips, Delhi Police traveled to Asnaha village and rescued the child, reuniting him with his family back in Delhi.