Delhi braces for CJP protest at Jantar Mantar, tight security

Police have not allowed the CJP protest and are urging people to skip any unauthorized gatherings.

Meanwhile, INDIA bloc MPs are still protesting alleged "vote chori," with plans to continue unless they have sought an appointment with President Droupadi Murmu and, if the alliance does not receive an appointment, all options remain open.

FIRs have been filed against several leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, for allegedly obstructing public servants in the discharge of their duties, alleged assault, and violation of Section 163 of the BNSS.

Social media platforms have also been advised to identify such unlawful content and prioritize action.