Delhi braces for cold wave, rain; AQI remains 'very poor'
Delhi's in for a chilly, wet stretch from January 22-24, with temperatures dipping to 6-8°C at night and some light to moderate rain on the way.
The IMD says a strong Western Disturbance is behind this sudden weather shift.
Why bother?
Expect thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds up to 40km/h on January 22-23—plus a yellow alert for cold wave conditions.
On top of that, Delhi's air quality is still stuck in the "very poor" zone (AQI 341), with thick fog cutting visibility at the airport.
Experts say pollution will likely remain "very poor" or worse for the next two to three days.