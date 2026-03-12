Delhi breaks its own March heat record: How to stay cool
Delhi broke its own March heat record on Wednesday, with temperatures soaring to a scorching 38 Celsius.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says this heat wave will stick around until March 14, so it's a good idea to stay cool and hydrated.
But hang in there, cloudy skies and some light rain are expected from March 15, which should finally bring some relief.
IMD issues alert for other states
The IMD has issued an orange alert for heatwave conditions in Gujarat.
Yellow alerts are in place for Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.
Some parts of Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh might see light rain and thunderstorms between March 14-16.
Residents are advised to take precautions during peak afternoon heat, such as staying hydrated and limiting prolonged outdoor activity.
Better safe than sorry!