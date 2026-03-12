Delhi breaks its own March heat record: How to stay cool

IMD issues alert for other states

The IMD has issued an orange alert for heatwave conditions in Gujarat.

Yellow alerts are in place for Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.

Some parts of Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh might see light rain and thunderstorms between March 14-16.

Residents are advised to take precautions during peak afternoon heat, such as staying hydrated and limiting prolonged outdoor activity.

Better safe than sorry!