Delhi breezy Tuesday, temperature 39°C and light rain at Palam
India
Delhi had a breezy Tuesday with the temperature topping out at 39 degrees Celsius, just under the usual for May, according to the IMD.
Palam got a tiny splash of rain (0.1mm), while most other areas stayed dry.
IMD forecasts rain, AQI 170 moderate
The IMD says to expect thunderstorms and rain on Wednesday, with temperatures between 27 degrees Celsius and 39 degrees Celsius, so maybe keep an umbrella handy.
On the air front, Delhi's AQI was 170 in the afternoon, which is moderate, generally okay but not ideal if you're sensitive to pollution.