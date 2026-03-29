Delhi budget boosts power subsidy 4,200cr and women's busses 670cr India Mar 29, 2026

Delhi's latest budget is all about bigger subsidies for electricity and women's bus travel.

The power subsidy has jumped to ₹4,200 crore (from ₹3,849 crore), helping residents get free or cheaper electricity, especially if you use under 400 units a month.

Funding for free DTC and Cluster bus rides for women also got a boost, now at ₹670 crore instead of ₹440 crore.