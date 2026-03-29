Delhi budget boosts power subsidy 4,200cr and women's busses 670cr
India
Delhi's latest budget is all about bigger subsidies for electricity and women's bus travel.
The power subsidy has jumped to ₹4,200 crore (from ₹3,849 crore), helping residents get free or cheaper electricity, especially if you use under 400 units a month.
Funding for free DTC and Cluster bus rides for women also got a boost, now at ₹670 crore instead of ₹440 crore.
Delhi IT budget slashed to 215cr
While subsidies are up, the IT department isn't as lucky. Its budget was slashed by about 68.9%, dropping from ₹690.5 crore to just ₹215 crore.
Big digital projects like the Unified Data Hub saw their funds nearly wiped out, showing where the government is choosing to prioritize this year.