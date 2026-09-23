Delhi building 81 artificial ponds for Ganesh visarjan this year
India
This year, Delhi is going green for Ganesh Visarjan by building 81 artificial ponds across the city.
The move comes after a ban on immersing idols in natural water bodies like the Yamuna, with new pond locations in spots like Dwarka and Mayur Vihar to help keep things clean and festive.
Delhi rolls out biodegradable idol guidelines
East Delhi leads with 15 ponds, while North East and South have nine and eight each.
The city has also rolled out rules: idol makers and sellers were asked to use natural clay, biodegradable materials, and natural colors, and violations of immersion restrictions could mean environmental compensation of ₹50,000.
Extra steps like crowd control and sanitation are in place to make sure celebrations stay safe (and eco-friendly) on September 25.