Delhi building owner arrested in Rajasthan after collapse, 7 dead
India
The owner of the Delhi building that collapsed in Satya Niketan has been arrested in Rajasthan.
The building, which was a boys' PG, came down during repairs on September 6.
Seven people have died so far, and 12 have been pulled out alive from the rubble.
Rescue ongoing, AIIMS received 11 patients
Rescue teams are still working at the site as it's unclear if more people are trapped.
AIIMS received 11 patients: five were brought in dead, one passed away during treatment, and three are still admitted.
A magisterial inquiry has been ordered, and a case has been filed against the owner and others involved.