Delhi busses linked to 150 accidents in just 1 year
Delhi's public busses were involved in nearly 150 road accidents between 2024 and 2025, including around 40 fatal crashes (the detailed breakdown lists 21 fatal DTC crashes and 20 fatal cluster-bus crashes).
DTC busses alone saw 97 crashes—21 fatal—mainly involving their long low-floor models that struggle in packed city traffic.
Cluster busses weren't far behind, causing 50 accidents (20 fatal).
The report lists general causes for bus accidents, including poor driver training, speeding, lack of dedicated bus lanes, mechanical failures and traffic-rule violations.
Why should you care?
Bus accidents have featured in Delhi's rising road death toll, which hit a seven-year high at 1,617 deaths in 2025—a jump from before.
With stories like a DTC bus crashing into a school van or two DTC busses being involved in an accident near the Shadipur depot making headlines, it's clear the city needs safer roads and better public transport systems if we want to feel secure getting around.