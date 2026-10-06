Delhi cab driver fined ₹4.125L after 208 mostly overspeeding violations
India
A Delhi cab driver is in hot water after racking up 208 traffic violations, mostly for overspeeding, in under 15 months.
His fines have shot past over ₹4.125 lakh, and tracking him down wasn't easy since his contact details were wrong, but police eventually found him in Greater Noida.
License suspension steps and Parivahan blacklisting
Legal steps to suspend his license are already underway, with the transport office set to send an official notice soon.
The Supreme Court has also tightened rules: now, vehicles with unpaid fines can be blacklisted on the Parivahan portal, making it harder to renew registrations or transfer ownership.
The driver's lawyer says they plan to settle the dues soon, as stricter enforcement aims to boost road safety for everyone.