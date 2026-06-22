Delhi cab driver reassures woman before late night Gurgaon trip
India
A Delhi cab driver is getting lots of love online after a video showed him reassuring a woman and her brother before her late-night trip to Gurgaon.
He told them, "Don't worry. This is your brother's cab. Aaram se baitho." and invited the brother to take a photo of his number and address for extra peace of mind.
The driver even said, "She is my sister too," promising to treat her like family.
Social media calls driver's reassurance 'wholesome'
Social media users called the moment "wholesome" and praised the driver for his kindness and sense of responsibility.
Many said gestures like this help restore trust, especially when safety during late-night travel is a big concern for women.