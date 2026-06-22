Delhi cab driver reassures woman before late night Gurgaon trip India Jun 22, 2026

A Delhi cab driver is getting lots of love online after a video showed him reassuring a woman and her brother before her late-night trip to Gurgaon.

He told them, "Don't worry. This is your brother's cab. Aaram se baitho." and invited the brother to take a photo of his number and address for extra peace of mind.

The driver even said, "She is my sister too," promising to treat her like family.