Delhi cafe murder: Suspect confesses on Instagram
A 24-year-old named Faizan (also known as Fazzi) was shot and killed at Mr King Lounge and Cafe in northeast Delhi's Maujpur.
The main suspect, using the Instagram handle 'moinqureshiii_,' posted an Instagram video admitting to the murder, saying it was payback for being slapped by Faizan four months ago.
He made it clear that his family and friends had nothing to do with the crime.
What's happening now
Fazzi was shot; his brother said three shots were fired, while police said two magazine rounds were fired, and his brother said he had cuts on his hands and a possible stab injury before he died at the hospital.
A forensic team was collecting evidence at the spot, and investigators are reviewing CCTV footage. Multiple police teams are searching for the person using the Instagram handle 'moinqureshiii_,' his father, and others possibly involved—though no arrests yet.
The case has left many in the local community shaken over rising violence tied to personal grudges.