Delhi cafe murder: Suspect confesses on Instagram

Fazzi was shot; his brother said three shots were fired, while police said two magazine rounds were fired, and his brother said he had cuts on his hands and a possible stab injury before he died at the hospital.

A forensic team was collecting evidence at the spot, and investigators are reviewing CCTV footage. Multiple police teams are searching for the person using the Instagram handle 'moinqureshiii_,' his father, and others possibly involved—though no arrests yet.

The case has left many in the local community shaken over rising violence tied to personal grudges.