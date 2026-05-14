Delhi CBSE Class 12 results: 92.10% students pass this year

Delhi CBSE girls lead pass rates

Girls scored higher than boys, with a pass rate of 94.53% compared to boys' 89.69%.

Government schools also outperformed private ones: 94.44% vs 88.77%.

Sarthak Hemrajani (99% in the best of four subjects) and Namiyah Sharma (100 in English Core) were among the top scorers,

while Delhi's Education Minister Ashish Sood offered congratulatory messages and best wishes and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta urged students not to lose heart if things didn't go as planned this time.