Delhi Census 2027 introduces QR code verification for home visits
India
Census 2027 in Delhi is getting a tech upgrade: starting May 16, officials visiting homes will carry ID cards and appointment letters with QR codes.
If someone knocks on your door for the census, you can just scan their code to instantly check if they're legit, no guesswork needed.
Delhi: Fake ID scams, 93,000 self-entries
This move comes as scams using fake IDs and messages have been on the rise.
Meanwhile, self-enumeration is off to a strong start, with over 93,000 entries already logged, most from Northeast, Southwest, and Northwest Delhi.
During visits, enumerators will double-check self-enumeration IDs and collect new information where needed.
The two-step system aims to keep your data safe while making sure everyone gets counted accurately.