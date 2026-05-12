Delhi Census 2027 introduces QR code verification for home visits

Delhi: Fake ID scams, 93,000 self-entries

This move comes as scams using fake IDs and messages have been on the rise.

Meanwhile, self-enumeration is off to a strong start, with over 93,000 entries already logged, most from Northeast, Southwest, and Northwest Delhi.

During visits, enumerators will double-check self-enumeration IDs and collect new information where needed.

The two-step system aims to keep your data safe while making sure everyone gets counted accurately.