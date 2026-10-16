Delhi CEO Ashok Kumar confirms recheck of 47.56 lakh voters
Delhi's election team is double-checking the names of 47.56 lakh voters who were removed from the draft electoral rolls.
Chief Electoral Officer Ashok Kumar said this is to make sure everyone who should vote actually gets to vote.
The final list comes out December 4, so there is still time to fix things if you spot your name missing.
Delhi door-to-door reverification of excluded voters
Officials are going door-to-door across all 70 assembly seats to sort out these errors: about 2.5 million cases have already been checked.
If you are excluded from the draft rolls, you can fill out Form 6 and do not worry about small mistakes; officers have been told not to reject applications for minor issues.
All 33.12 lakh cases involving notices would be resolved by October 30, and officials would continue re-verifying excluded voters before the final electoral rolls are published on December 4.