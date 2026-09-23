Delhi CEO: draft roll notices seek responses not removal
Delhi's chief electoral officer wants everyone to know: if you got a notice about the draft electoral roll, don't panic, it's just to allow you to respond and submit documents if your link with the previous Special Intensive Revision could not be established or logical discrepancies were found, not to kick you off the list.
You can submit your response and required documents before the concerned ERO/AERO, or online through the voter portal and ECINET app.
The updated voter roll drops November 4, 2026.
Want to check your status? Lists like absentee, shifted, dead, and duplicate voters will be available on official sites.
Delhi Form 6 deadline September 30
If you still need to register, there's a Special Camp happening September 27, and special sessions on September 23-24 focused on helping homeless people, transgender people, and sex workers get registered too.
Missed from the draft roll? Just fill out Form 6 by September 30 (online or offline).
The final voter list comes out November 4.
Quick heads-up: don't submit multiple entries; it's against the rules.