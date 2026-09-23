Delhi CEO: draft roll notices seek responses not removal

Delhi's chief electoral officer wants everyone to know: if you got a notice about the draft electoral roll, don't panic, it's just to allow you to respond and submit documents if your link with the previous Special Intensive Revision could not be established or logical discrepancies were found, not to kick you off the list.

You can submit your response and required documents before the concerned ERO/AERO, or online through the voter portal and ECINET app.

The updated voter roll drops November 4, 2026.

Want to check your status? Lists like absentee, shifted, dead, and duplicate voters will be available on official sites.