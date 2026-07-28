Delhi 'Chalo Sansad' NEET protest saw pellet guns and injuries
During the July 20, 2026 Chalo Sansad protest in Delhi, where students rallied against the NEET-UG paper leak, Delhi Police reportedly used pellet guns, even though they denied it.
Official records confirm their use, and several protesters were hurt, including a 19-year-old who might lose vision in one eye.
The incident has sparked outrage and questions about police actions at student-led protests.
HC, CRPF probe Delhi pellet use
This is the first recorded use of pellet guns on protesters in Delhi. The High Court has asked for answers from the government, and the Central Reserve Police Force is investigating.
Experts like former IPS officer Kiran Bedi say pellet guns should be a last resort only, while others warn these weapons can cause serious harm and threaten people's right to peaceful protest.
Legal voices stress that using such force against peaceful demonstrators just isn't right.