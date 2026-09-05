Delhi chief electoral officer's office flags 33L voter list problems

Delhi's chief electoral officer's office just flagged over 3.3 million voter list problems in its big Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive.

Notices will be sent out in English to those affected, and booth-level officers (BLOs) will help people understand what's needed.

Out of nearly 10 million names on the draft roll, about 19.33 lakh have discrepancies and almost 13.79 lakh are "unmapped."