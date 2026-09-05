Delhi chief electoral officer's office flags 33L voter list problems
India
Delhi's chief electoral officer's office just flagged over 3.3 million voter list problems in its big Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive.
Notices will be sent out in English to those affected, and booth-level officers (BLOs) will help people understand what's needed.
Out of nearly 10 million names on the draft roll, about 19.33 lakh have discrepancies and almost 13.79 lakh are "unmapped."
Voters have 7 days to respond
If you get a notice, you've got seven days to respond, either online using a QR code or by showing documents in person (though digital fixes might be enough for some).
Areas with lots of flagged entries, like Deoli and Badarpur, could see notices going to over 40% of voters.
The goal: clean up the rolls before the October 29 deadline.