Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta launches Shalimar Bagh water ATM

Rekha Gupta pledges pucca homes

Gupta also shared plans to swap out temporary jhuggis for permanent housing, promising that everyone will eventually have a solid pucca home.

She encouraged residents not to build new jhuggis on roads since upgrades are coming.

Plus, more water ATMs are set to pop up in Shalimar Bagh soon, all part of the government's push for better basic services in underserved neighborhoods.