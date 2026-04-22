Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta launches Shalimar Bagh water ATM
India
Delhi's chief minister, Rekha Gupta, just kicked off a new water ATM in Shalimar Bagh, aiming to give people in unauthorized colonies daily access to 30-liter of cold, clean RO water, right when the heatwave is hitting hard.
This move comes through a CSR initiative by Indian Oil Corporation and is meant to help those who struggle most with safe drinking water.
Rekha Gupta pledges pucca homes
Gupta also shared plans to swap out temporary jhuggis for permanent housing, promising that everyone will eventually have a solid pucca home.
She encouraged residents not to build new jhuggis on roads since upgrades are coming.
Plus, more water ATMs are set to pop up in Shalimar Bagh soon, all part of the government's push for better basic services in underserved neighborhoods.