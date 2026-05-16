Delhi civic body sets Bhalswa Okhla Ghazipur landfill clearance deadlines

Delhi boosts processing with new machines

Clearing these landfills isn't easy: Delhi creates more than 11,000 metric tons of waste every day, and there is still more than 15.3 million metric tons of old trash piled up (Ghazipur alone has more than half of that).

Previous cleanup deadlines were missed because new waste kept coming in faster than it could be processed, plus issues like heavy rains and funding constraints.

Now, with boosted processing capacity and new machines working on both fresh and old waste, the city hopes this time they'll get it done.