Delhi civic body sets Bhalswa Okhla Ghazipur landfill clearance deadlines
Delhi's civic body just announced fresh deadlines to finally clear the city's three giant landfill sites: Bhalswa and Okhla by the end of 2026, and Ghazipur by the end of 2027.
These dumps have been a huge environmental headache for years, so officials say it's time to act.
Delhi boosts processing with new machines
Clearing these landfills isn't easy: Delhi creates more than 11,000 metric tons of waste every day, and there is still more than 15.3 million metric tons of old trash piled up (Ghazipur alone has more than half of that).
Previous cleanup deadlines were missed because new waste kept coming in faster than it could be processed, plus issues like heavy rains and funding constraints.
Now, with boosted processing capacity and new machines working on both fresh and old waste, the city hopes this time they'll get it done.