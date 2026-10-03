Delhi clear skies, warmer temperatures and highs up to 35°C

Delhi woke up to clear skies this Saturday, with the IMD saying we can expect more bright days ahead.

Temperatures are a bit warmer than usual: Safdarjung clocked in at 23.2 degrees Celsius early morning, while Palam and Lodhi Road saw similar numbers.

The city's set for highs up to 35 degrees Celsius over the next few days, so it might get a little toasty.