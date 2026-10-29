Delhi CM announces food safety upgrade after 948.9L ghee seizure
India
Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta just announced a big upgrade for the city's Food Safety Department: think more inspectors and modern testing gear.
This move comes after 948.9-liter of ghee were seized from local markets, raising concerns about what's really in our food.
Govt plans blacklisting fines and FIRs
The government plans to blacklist brands, fine offenders, cancel licenses, and even file FIRs against those caught selling adulterated food.
Gupta is also asking everyone to report any shady food items by calling 1800113921, saying that keeping our food safe is a top priority year-round, not just during festivals.