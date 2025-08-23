Next Article
Delhi CM attack: Accused linked to 5 people in Rajkot
Delhi Police are digging into the August 20 attack on Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during a public event.
The accused, Rajesh Sakaria—a 41-year-old autorickshaw driver—has been charged with attempted murder.
Officers are now in Rajkot, Gujarat, checking out his links with five local contacts with whom he remained in touch during his visit to Delhi.
Accused upset over SC ruling on stray dog management
Police think Sakaria was upset about a Supreme Court ruling on stray dog management in Delhi.
He got ₹2,000 via Google Pay from another autorickshaw driver in Rajkot prior to his travel to Delhi via Ujjain on August 19.
His mother shared that he's a dog lover and "had been disturbed by the order."
Records show Sakaria has faced five criminal cases since 2017 for assault and other charges.