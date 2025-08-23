Delhi CM attack: Accused linked to 5 people in Rajkot

Accused upset over SC ruling on stray dog management

Police think Sakaria was upset about a Supreme Court ruling on stray dog management in Delhi.

He got ₹2,000 via Google Pay from another autorickshaw driver in Rajkot prior to his travel to Delhi via Ujjain on August 19.

His mother shared that he's a dog lover and "had been disturbed by the order."

Records show Sakaria has faced five criminal cases since 2017 for assault and other charges.