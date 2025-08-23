Next Article
Army jawan's assault leads to toll agency contract termination
NHAI has ended its contract with the toll agency at Bhumi toll plaza in Meerut after a serious incident last week, where an Army jawan was assaulted by staff during a dispute.
The agency had already faced a ₹20 lakh fine and a show-cause notice before this final action.
Agency blacklisted for a year
The agency is now blacklisted for one year, so they're out of future highway contracts for a while. After an FIR and an unsatisfactory response from the company, NHAI decided to act.
To help prevent these kinds of clashes in the future, NHAI is pushing for the rollout of Multi-Lane Free Flow systems—meaning fewer toll booths and less face-to-face hassle for everyone on the road.