Punjab: LPG tanker explosion kills 2, injures over 50
A major accident late Friday night on the Jalandhar-Hoshiarpur highway near Mandiala village left two people dead and over 50 injured.
A pickup truck rammed into an LPG tanker around 10pm causing a huge explosion that set nearby homes and shops on fire.
Many injured were rushed to hospitals as families anxiously tried to get updates.
Minister, deputy commissioner assure help
Rescue teams, firefighters, and police got to the scene quickly, with help from local army and disaster response units.
Hoshiarpur's civil surgeon said critical patients received immediate care.
Punjab minister Dr. Ravjot Singh visited the site, promising government help for those affected.
Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain described it as "A road accident between an LPG tanker and a pickup vehicle led to a fire, resulting in the catastrophic incident."