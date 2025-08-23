Punjab: LPG tanker explosion kills 2, injures over 50

Minister, deputy commissioner assure help

Rescue teams, firefighters, and police got to the scene quickly, with help from local army and disaster response units.

Hoshiarpur's civil surgeon said critical patients received immediate care.

Punjab minister Dr. Ravjot Singh visited the site, promising government help for those affected.

Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain described it as "A road accident between an LPG tanker and a pickup vehicle led to a fire, resulting in the catastrophic incident."