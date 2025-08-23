Next Article
Meghalaya sets night curfew along Bangladesh border after intrusion reports
Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district has set a night curfew along the Indo-Bangladesh border, running 8pm to 6am for the next two months.
This comes right after reports of armed intrusions by Bangladeshi miscreants earlier this August.
Curfew bans movement, group gatherings, weapons, and smuggling
The curfew covers a one-kilometer stretch near the border and bans movement, group gatherings, weapons, and smuggling at night.
With unrest in Bangladesh and only patchy fencing along Meghalaya's 444km border, authorities say these steps are needed to keep locals safe and prevent illegal crossings—especially given how tough the terrain is to monitor.