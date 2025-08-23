DRI busts hydroponic weed smuggling network using Rajdhani trains
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has taken down a major hydroponic weed smuggling network operating across India.
In their "WeedOut" operation between August 19 and 21, officers seized over 72kg of high-value weed—worth around ₹72 crore.
The smugglers used Rajdhani Express trains to transport the drugs, and in one instance, a hotel in Bengaluru—where a passenger arriving from Thailand had checked in—was the site of a significant seizure.
Raids in 3 cities, several arrests made
Raids happened in Bengaluru, Bhopal, and New Delhi. At Bengaluru's main railway station, DRI found nearly 30kg of hydroponic weed on August 20.
The day before, two passengers on a Rajdhani train were caught at Bhopal Junction with another big stash.
In Delhi, an alleged mastermind was arrested and about ₹1 crore in suspected drug money was recovered.
Weed used to be transported in train toilets
Investigators say the syndicate recruited vulnerable young people—like college dropouts or unemployed youth—using social media.
On August 21, another hotel search in Bengaluru linked to a Thailand arrival led to more drugs being seized and another arrest.
The DRI is now digging deeper into how this network operated nationwide under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.