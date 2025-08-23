DRI busts hydroponic weed smuggling network using Rajdhani trains India Aug 23, 2025

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has taken down a major hydroponic weed smuggling network operating across India.

In their "WeedOut" operation between August 19 and 21, officers seized over 72kg of high-value weed—worth around ₹72 crore.

The smugglers used Rajdhani Express trains to transport the drugs, and in one instance, a hotel in Bengaluru—where a passenger arriving from Thailand had checked in—was the site of a significant seizure.