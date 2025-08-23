Former CPI chief Sudhakar Reddy passes away at 83
Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy, a senior figure in the Communist Party of India (CPI), died in Hyderabad on Friday night after a long illness. He was 83.
Reddy served as CPI's general secretary from 2012 to 2019 and twice represented Nalgonda in the Lok Sabha, playing a key role in building the party's presence both nationally and in Telangana.
Reddy's journey in politics
Reddy started his journey with the CPI national council back in 1971 and later became Andhra Pradesh State Council secretary.
Elected to Parliament first in 1998 and again in 2004, he chaired the labor committee, pushing for better rights for unorganized workers.
He also championed farmers' issues, healthcare, education, and fought against corruption—earning respect for combining grassroots activism with solid parliamentary work.
He was known for his fight against electricity price hikes
Reddy led major protests like the fight against electricity price hikes in Andhra Pradesh around 2000, which helped pause power rate increases.
Leaders across parties have remembered him for his lifelong commitment to workers' rights and standing up for marginalized communities.