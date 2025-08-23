Former CPI chief Sudhakar Reddy passes away at 83

Reddy's journey in politics

Reddy started his journey with the CPI national council back in 1971 and later became Andhra Pradesh State Council secretary.

Elected to Parliament first in 1998 and again in 2004, he chaired the labor committee, pushing for better rights for unorganized workers.

He also championed farmers' issues, healthcare, education, and fought against corruption—earning respect for combining grassroots activism with solid parliamentary work.