Ahmedabad: Class 10 student murdered; school principal booked

Juvenile accused sent to juvenile home

The accused student was quickly taken into custody and sent to a juvenile home; police recovered the foldable box cutter used in the murder.

Investigators have collected all CCTV footage from the school.

Meanwhile, another FIR was registered after unidentified people vandalized school property following the incident.

The victim's family is demanding strict action against school authorities for their slow response and calling for better safety and accountability in schools.