Ahmedabad: Class 10 student murdered; school principal booked
A tragic incident at Seventh Day Adventist School, Ahmedabad, saw a Class 10 student fatally stabbed by another Class 10 student in early August 2025—allegedly as revenge for a previous altercation.
The victim did not survive despite being rushed to the hospital.
An FIR was filed against the school's principal and management for delaying police notification by nearly 50 minutes after the attack.
Juvenile accused sent to juvenile home
The accused student was quickly taken into custody and sent to a juvenile home; police recovered the foldable box cutter used in the murder.
Investigators have collected all CCTV footage from the school.
Meanwhile, another FIR was registered after unidentified people vandalized school property following the incident.
The victim's family is demanding strict action against school authorities for their slow response and calling for better safety and accountability in schools.