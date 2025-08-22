India extends ban on Pakistani flights until September 2025

Impact on travel and regional stability

These ongoing airspace bans are more than just political gestures—they likely make travel across South Asia trickier and pricier, with airlines potentially forced to take longer routes.

The restrictions began after a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam back in April that killed 26 people, and the latest extensions followed India's Operation Sindoor, which targeted terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

With both sides sticking to their bans for another year, it's a reminder of how strained ties between India and Pakistan continue to impact everyday connections and regional stability.