Gujarat: 2 dead, 2 critical after inhaling toxic gas
A serious accident at a food processing plant in Gujarat's Anand district on Friday led to the deaths of two workers after they inhaled toxic gas while cleaning a tank.
The incident happened at Ekta Fresh Food Company's effluent treatment facility in Sokhada village, Khambhat.
Victims were trying to clear blockage
The victims—27-year-old Kishan Baraiya and 63-year-old Arvind Harijan—were trying to clear a blockage when they were overcome by fumes.
Two other workers were hospitalized in critical condition.
Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation into the incident.