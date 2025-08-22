Next Article
Why TikTok and AliExpress are still banned in India
The Indian government says the bans on TikTok and AliExpress are still going strong.
These apps were blocked back in June 2020 because of national security and privacy worries, especially during tensions with China.
Officials say nothing has changed, so the apps remain banned.
Some users have been able to access the apps
Even though the ban is official, a few users have managed to access TikTok and AliExpress through certain internet providers like Vodafone or Airtel Broadband, while others like Jio keep them blocked.
The apps also remain missing from Google Play and Apple's App Store, showing that digital bans aren't always airtight across every network.