J&K government takes over 215 'Jamaat-e-Islami'-run schools
The Jammu and Kashmir government has just taken over 215 schools previously run by the Falah-e-Aam Trust, which is linked to the banned Jamaat-e-Islami.
Officials say this move, made on August 22, 2025, is all about protecting students' education after concerns from intelligence reports and expired management terms.
Local authorities will now handle these schools and set up new committees following the National Education Policy 2020.
Smooth transition for students
The transition starts soon across 10 districts in Kashmir Valley, with the School Education Department working alongside district teams to keep classes running smoothly.
Back in 2022, new admissions were already stopped at these schools and over 11,000 students were asked to shift to nearby government institutions—so this takeover is really about making sure no one's studies get left behind.