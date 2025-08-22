J&K government takes over 215 'Jamaat-e-Islami'-run schools India Aug 22, 2025

The Jammu and Kashmir government has just taken over 215 schools previously run by the Falah-e-Aam Trust, which is linked to the banned Jamaat-e-Islami.

Officials say this move, made on August 22, 2025, is all about protecting students' education after concerns from intelligence reports and expired management terms.

Local authorities will now handle these schools and set up new committees following the National Education Policy 2020.