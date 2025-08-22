Next Article
Odisha girl spends entire rainy night inside locked classroom
An eight-year-old girl in Odisha's Keonjhar district spent a night trapped inside her classroom after staff unknowingly locked her in while she was asleep.
When she woke up alone, she tried to get out through a window but got her head stuck between the bars, spending the entire rainy night there.
Headmaster suspended after public outrage
The next morning, villagers and her parents discovered her stuck and managed to free her by bending the bars.
She was taken to the hospital for a check-up and is safe.
The incident left many upset over the school's carelessness—her mother voiced strong frustration, and following public outrage, the headmaster was suspended.
School staff admitted they should have checked more carefully before locking up.