Prem meets docs during brother Naveen's hospital stay
Prem Patnaik, elder brother of former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, visited Bhubaneswar this week to meet doctors and see how Naveen was doing after his recent hospitalization for dehydration.
Naveen, 78, was discharged on Wednesday and is now resting at home with close aide VK Pandian.
A video shared by the opposition showed Prem talking with doctors at Naveen Nivas.
Prem's steady presence during health scares
Prem has been a steady presence for Naveen during health scares—he even stayed with him during spine surgery in Mumbai earlier this year.
After losing their sister Gita Mehta last year, Prem remains closely involved in family matters.
In a heartfelt message, he thanked everyone for their prayers and good wishes during this tough time.