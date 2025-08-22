Prem meets docs during brother Naveen's hospital stay India Aug 22, 2025

Prem Patnaik, elder brother of former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, visited Bhubaneswar this week to meet doctors and see how Naveen was doing after his recent hospitalization for dehydration.

Naveen, 78, was discharged on Wednesday and is now resting at home with close aide VK Pandian.

A video shared by the opposition showed Prem talking with doctors at Naveen Nivas.