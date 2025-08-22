12 out of 30 CMs have criminal cases: ADR report

One-third face serious charges like attempted murder, bribery

It gets more concerning: one-third of these CMs face serious allegations like attempted murder and bribery, all based on their own election affidavits.

Andhra Pradesh's Chandrababu Naidu has declared 19 cases; Karnataka's Siddaramaiah has 13.

With new laws being discussed to suspend leaders arrested for serious crimes if they stay in custody over a month, this report lands at a pretty crucial moment for Indian politics.