12 out of 30 CMs have criminal cases: ADR report
A fresh report from the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) finds that 12 out of India's 30 chief ministers—so, about 40%—have criminal cases filed against them.
Telangana's Revanth Reddy leads with a staggering 89 cases, while Tamil Nadu's M K Stalin follows with 47.
One-third face serious charges like attempted murder, bribery
It gets more concerning: one-third of these CMs face serious allegations like attempted murder and bribery, all based on their own election affidavits.
Andhra Pradesh's Chandrababu Naidu has declared 19 cases; Karnataka's Siddaramaiah has 13.
With new laws being discussed to suspend leaders arrested for serious crimes if they stay in custody over a month, this report lands at a pretty crucial moment for Indian politics.