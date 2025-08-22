Andhra Pradesh to build India's largest central library in Amaravati

Lokesh says the new library will be 'world-class'

Lokesh says the new library will be "world-class," designed for both students and the public.

To fund this and other libraries, officials are recovering ₹213 crore in overdue funds.

The state is also speeding up work on a big regional library in Visakhapatnam.

With new teacher recruitments and programs helping hundreds of students land jobs, Andhra Pradesh is clearly serious about boosting education and making libraries more accessible for everyone.