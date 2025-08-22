UP floods: Over 9 lakh people affected, over 2,500 villages submerged India Aug 22, 2025

On Sunday, the UP government marked 43 districts as flood-affected after heavy monsoon rains caused major rivers including the Ganga, Yamuna, Ghagra, and Sharda to flow above danger levels.

More than 2,500 villages have been flooded, impacting over 9 lakh people across the state.