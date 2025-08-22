UP floods: Over 9 lakh people affected, over 2,500 villages submerged
On Sunday, the UP government marked 43 districts as flood-affected after heavy monsoon rains caused major rivers including the Ganga, Yamuna, Ghagra, and Sharda to flow above danger levels.
More than 2,500 villages have been flooded, impacting over 9 lakh people across the state.
Crops, homes at risk
Floods have swamped nearly 1.45 lakh hectares of farmland and damaged hundreds of homes—putting both food supplies and families at risk.
The state has set up more than 1,300 shelters and moved over 91,000 people to safer spots.
Boats being used to rescue stranded residents
Rescue teams are using over 3,200 boats to help stranded residents.
Meanwhile, an earlier ₹22 crore project to dredge the Sharda canal actually helped limit flood damage in a dozen districts this year—saving crops and livelihoods from even worse losses.