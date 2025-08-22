SC's dog sterilization ruling brings back memories of Chhavi's death
The Supreme Court just ruled that stray dogs should be sterilized and vaccinated before being returned to their neighborhoods—a move animal rights groups support.
But for the family of six-year-old Chhavi, who died after a stray dog attack in Delhi last year, this decision is tough to accept.
The verdict has brought back painful memories and left them worried about whether kids are really safer now.
Family feels kids' safety is still at risk
Chhavi's aunt Krishnadevi shared how, despite all efforts, they lost her just before her final vaccine dose.
Earlier court orders had suggested stronger prevention steps, which gave the family some hope.
Now, with the focus shifting more toward animal welfare, both the family and their neighbors feel there still aren't enough protections against future attacks—and they're asking for real action to keep everyone safe.