SC's dog sterilization ruling brings back memories of Chhavi's death India Aug 22, 2025

The Supreme Court just ruled that stray dogs should be sterilized and vaccinated before being returned to their neighborhoods—a move animal rights groups support.

But for the family of six-year-old Chhavi, who died after a stray dog attack in Delhi last year, this decision is tough to accept.

The verdict has brought back painful memories and left them worried about whether kids are really safer now.