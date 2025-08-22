Indore woman kills 45-day-old son, says she was 'possessed'

Neha's mental health under scrutiny

Police took Neha into custody at the scene and recovered the weapon used. According to Additional DCP Dishesh Agarwal, Neha has admitted to killing her son.

Investigators are now focusing on her mental health—relatives say she'd shown signs of instability before and had even tried to harm her baby previously.

The community is still reeling from shock as police assess Neha's state of mind during this heartbreaking event.