Indore woman kills 45-day-old son, says she was 'possessed'
In Indore, a woman named Neha was arrested this week for allegedly murdering her 45-day-old son, Priyansh, at their home in the Pardhi settlement of Dwarkapuri.
After the incident on Thursday, Neha called her sister-in-law, saying something had happened to the baby.
When she arrived, she found Priyansh dead with a deep wound on his neck and informed family and neighbors, who then alerted police.
Neha's mental health under scrutiny
Police took Neha into custody at the scene and recovered the weapon used. According to Additional DCP Dishesh Agarwal, Neha has admitted to killing her son.
Investigators are now focusing on her mental health—relatives say she'd shown signs of instability before and had even tried to harm her baby previously.
The community is still reeling from shock as police assess Neha's state of mind during this heartbreaking event.