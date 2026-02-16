Delhi CM Gupta allocates ₹1,075cr for Vivek Vihar upgrade
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta just kicked off a big upgrade for Vivek Vihar, rolling out ₹1,075 crore worth of new infrastructure.
This includes fixing up 236 roads, adding five foot overbridges, and tackling flood issues—all aimed at making daily life smoother for locals.
More transparency and faster work on the cards
Gupta says the goal is to bring better roads and safer streets to everyone—not just a few neighborhoods.
She's pushing for faster work and more transparency: officials have been directed to ensure that all projects are completed within stipulated timelines and with high-quality standards.
With Union Minister Harsh Malhotra on board too, the message is clear—Delhi's government wants real improvements people can actually see, especially in areas that usually get left behind.