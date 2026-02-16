Delhi CM Gupta allocates ₹1,075cr for Vivek Vihar upgrade

More transparency and faster work on the cards

Gupta says the goal is to bring better roads and safer streets to everyone—not just a few neighborhoods.

She's pushing for faster work and more transparency: officials have been directed to ensure that all projects are completed within stipulated timelines and with high-quality standards.

With Union Minister Harsh Malhotra on board too, the message is clear—Delhi's government wants real improvements people can actually see, especially in areas that usually get left behind.