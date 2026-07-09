Delhi CM Rekha Gupta and PWD minister inspect downpour response India Jul 09, 2026

After Thursday's downpour, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh hit the ground to check out waterlogged areas and see how the city was holding up.

They got around 40 complaints just that day and nearly 120 public calls in two days, and jumped into action.

While Gupta visited Shalimar Village to look at drainage fixes, Singh kept an eye on things from the Monsoon Control Room using live CCTV feeds.