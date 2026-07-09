Delhi CM Rekha Gupta and PWD minister inspect downpour response
After Thursday's downpour, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh hit the ground to check out waterlogged areas and see how the city was holding up.
They got around 40 complaints just that day and nearly 120 public calls in two days, and jumped into action.
While Gupta visited Shalimar Village to look at drainage fixes, Singh kept an eye on things from the Monsoon Control Room using live CCTV feeds.
PWD pumps keep Minto Bridge clear
Even with some areas getting more than 100mm of rain, major trouble spots like Minto Bridge and Dhaula Kuan stayed clear for traffic.
The PWD had hundreds of pumps running and engineers tracking everything through cameras around the clock.
Thanks to upgraded drainage systems and quick responses, places that usually flood, like Ring Road, stayed dry this time.