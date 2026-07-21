Delhi CM Rekha Gupta directs dangerous tree removal before monsoon

Gupta pushed for urgent repairs (think filling potholes and covering open drains) to keep streets safer.

Thanks to ongoing efforts, spots known for waterlogging have dropped from 194 in 2024 to just 34 this year.

While most agencies finished their desilting work on time, Public Works Department hit delays because of encroachments.

To stay prepared, emergency teams are on standby and departments have been told to coordinate better, with strict accountability promised if things go wrong.